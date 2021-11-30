Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. Nov. 22
At 6:20 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Ashley Drive for a theft report.
At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of First Street East for a domestic report.
Nov. 23
At 8:47 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Fourth Street East for a property damage report.
Nov. 24
At 11:50 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Lake Hazeltine Drive for a theft report.
At 1:01 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a property damage report.
At 4:14 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of 82nd Street West for a fire call.
Nov. 27
At 2:36 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pioneer Trail East for a drug violation report.
Nov. 28
At 9:29 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Fifth Street East for an assault report.