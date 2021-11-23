Nov. 8
At 6:50 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Walnut Street North and Third Street East for an assault report.
Nov. 13 At 7:34 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
Nov. 16 At 8:44 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Pine Street North for a burglary report.
Nov. 17
At 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Columbia Court North for a theft report.
Nov. 19
At 2:37 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 3:14 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Oak Street North for a vehicle theft report.
At 8:32 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Creek Road for a property damage report.
Nov. 21
At 10:51 p.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Chaska Boulevard for an alcohol-related traffic report.