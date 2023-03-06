The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the week of March 2 that Chaska will receive $28,605 in state grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School Program, which works to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools.
The grant will be used to convene a team that will work to understand the key issues and prioritize strategies and identify solutions to make the routes to Clover Ridge Elementary School safer.
With new developments being added to the Clover Ridge neighborhood in the past year, safety concerns have been growing, according to Nate Kabat, Chaska’s community development director. He indicated that city staff have been in discussion with the principal of Clover Ridge Elementary School, Nathan Slinde, regarding improvements to safety.
“(The grant is) really focused on analyzing the area, understanding how it’s used and coming up with things that can be implemented, whether it's from a programming perspective or from a physical, environmental change perspective,” Kabat said.
Outside of better bike paths, bus safety and crosswalks, Kabat noted that the Safe Routes to School program also includes education in schools, bike safety in physical education classes and encourages healthy and safe walking habits.
“There’s definitely a community engagement component to it, so there will be more as we get closer to launching the process,” Kabat said. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that will be happening between now and when this will launch as we get closer to the next school year starting.”
While many of the details are still in the works, Kabat anticipates the study to take place over the course of the next school year.
“I think there’s opportunities to look at the other schools in the future,” Kabat said. “In fact, there is work going on right now to look at the campus that includes the middle school east/west, La Academia, along with the community center.”
He said this potential project would look at improvements to the Engler Boulevard and Highway 41 intersection to improve accessibility to that campus.
“I’m glad to see MnDOT prioritizing our community with this round of Safe Routes to School grant funding,” said Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, in a press release. “Kids deserve to be safe not only in school, but on their way to the classroom.”
