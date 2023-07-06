The city of Chaska in 2022 participated in a standard measures program through the State of Minnesota, which rates six facets of city program performance, and discussed the results at its June 26 city council meeting.
Based on Carver County records for taxes payable in 2022, the report from Minnesota Council on Local Results and Innovation noted that market value for real and personal property increased by 4.99%.
Ninety three percent of citizens have not limited or changed their activities in the past year over fear of crime, and 82% of residents said that they had not been a victim of a crime in Chaska in the past year, according to a survey conducted by the Chaska Police Department.
The average police response time for the Chaska Police Department is four minutes and 60 seconds, slower than the response time reported in 2021, which was four minutes and eight seconds.
“The City of Chaska’s insurance industry rating of fire services is 4,” the performance document reads. “The Insurance Service Office issues these ratings throughout the country for the effectiveness of their fire protection services and equipment to protect their community. The classification ranges from 1 to 10, with 1 being the highest ranking.”
The Chaska Fire Department’s average response time was reported as six minutes and 12 seconds, one second slower than the average reported in 2021. Emergency Medical Services response time was one second slower than in 2021 at six minutes and 12 seconds.
The review highlighted from the 2018 Chaska Residential Study that, in general, “87% of Chaska citizens believe the overall quality of services provided by the City is good and excellent.”
The 2018 residential study also found that “94% of Chaska citizens believe that the overall appearance of the City is good or excellent and heading in the right direction,” and “94% of citizens rated the quality of city recreational programs and facilities as good or excellent,” according to the performance document.
In the water category, the operating cost per 1,000,000 gallons of water pumped was $2,834. For sanitary sewer, it was noted that the number of sewer blockages on the city system per 100 connections was zero.
The council went on to approve participation in the 2023 program. Two incentives are provided by the state for cities to participate in the 2023 program.
The first one is an additional $0.14 per capita of Local Government Aid paid in 2023, for which Chaska would be awarded approximately $3,900 based on the 2020 census.
The second incentive lifts the overall levy limits on taxes payable in future years.
“This second incentive is of particular importance to Chaska,” the request for action document reads. “The current street renovation program anticipates funding from taxes payable 2024 and future years. The ability for the City to remove levy limits in future years will facilitate implementation of the street renovation program.”