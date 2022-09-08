While municipalities across the state have put in moratoriums on the sale of THC products while officials come up with proposed ordinances for zoning and licensing, Chaska has no immediate plans to take any action one way or another.
“We are not currently considering a moratorium,” said Kevin Wright, a spokesperson for the city. “We are expecting the state Legislature to look at this when they are back in session. We want to make sure we are consistent with what the state and other cities are doing.”
In Chaska, at least one business, Nothing But Hemp, sells THC products with less than 0.3% THC content, which are legal under state and federal law.
The chief executive of the company, Steve Brown, who operates stores in other communities across the state and is the co-founder of the Minnesota Cannabis Association, said that he is completely opposed to any moratoriums being put in place.
“I think they are absolutely ridiculous,” Brown said.
Brown thinks that it is “wonderful news” that Chaska is waiting for the state to make a decision.
“The city of Chaska seems as though they support small business and the hemp industry,” Brown said. “Cities that try to regulate hemp with little understanding of cannabinoids will find themselves in a pickle and a potential of lawsuits for shutting down businesses that are lawfully selling hemp-derived products. Chaska chose a smart approach and is trusting the Legislature for moving forward with hemp-derived laws.”
Asked if there was anything in place stopping a new business from selling edibles in Chaska, Wright said “there isn’t anything I know of.”
NEW LEGISLATIONIn 2018, in the so-called Farm Bill, Congress legalized cannabis products derived from hemp with less than 0.3% THC content.
In Minnesota, however, there wasn’t legislation on the books to stipulate what the rules were.
Brown said that he was one of the people who worked on the state legislation. He said that the driving force behind the legislation was the industry wanting clarification for cannabinoids in foods.
He explained that one of the things that state officials were concerned about was having extremely potent edible products. “The goal was for public safety,” Brown said.
They worked to come up with a cap on the amount of milligrams per edible product and a cap on how much could be sold per package, which is five milligrams per edible and up to 50 milligrams per package.
“We figured out a milligram percentage that made sense,” Brown said.
NOT MUCH HAS CHANGEDBrown explained that while many people think that THC products became legal for the first time in Minnesota this year, the products have actually been legal since the 2018 Farm Bill went into effect.
He explained that prior to July 1 there were no restrictions in the state on how old someone had to be to purchase the products, there were no requirements in place for child proof packaging and there weren’t full lab-testing requirements.
Since the products were legal before, Brown doesn’t think it makes sense for cities to put moratoriums in place considering there are more regulations in place now under the new legislation.
“A lot of these cities didn’t even realize that Delta-9 was being sold since 2018 inside their own cities and now they are doing something about it. I think it’s unfair. I think it’s unjust and it’s absolutely stupid,” he said.
Thus far, some of the communities that have passed moratoriums for up to a year include Jordan, Prior Lake and Shakopee. The city of Savage is expected to discuss the issue Sept. 13.