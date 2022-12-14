Thanks to several local nonprofits, Chaska VFW Post Commander Rich Daniels and his family have a new roof over their heads—just in time for the snowy winter season.
Besides leading the local VFW post, Daniels, 74, is a disabled Vietnam War veteran. The new roof was built courtesy of the Contractors Association of Minnesota (CAM), a nonprofit made up of over 100 contractors that connected with Daniels over the summer through the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota (DAV MN).
“We’re a volunteer nonprofit organization, so we look for building suppliers like GAF and then we have contractors, and our contractors donate their time. That way it’s no cost to the veteran,” said Todd Mutchler, an advisory board member for CAM.
Mutchler is particularly invested in such efforts as he served in the Navy and is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Shield and Operation Provide Comfort.
“Working with the DAV, I get services from them, so this is near and dear to my heart,” Mutchler said. “It’s a great organization and these people have done so much for our country, and so much for our community. For us to come in and give back to them, it’s really heartwarming.”
Daniels was chosen for the new roof after Lauri Brooke, the executive director of the DAV MN Foundation, spoke with Dan Tengwall of Carver County Veteran Services. Tengwall suggested Daniels.
“That’s why it’s really important for veterans to talk to the County Veterans Service Officers because that’s where [the DAV goes] when we need information,” Brooke said. “If you don’t tell your County Veteran Service Officer what’s going on, they can’t help you.”
On Monday, Nov. 28, the Daniels’ home got a new roof for the first time since it was built in 1991. It was installed by 10K Construction with materials donated from GAF, North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer.
“It was definitely due for a replacement. It was a three tab shingle,” said Jake Iskierka, president of 10K Construction.
He mentioned these roofs only last about 25 years, with the average life expectancy for a roof in Minnesota currently being seven years. The roofing couldn’t have waited much longer, as the first big snowfall of the season occurred the next day.
“It’s hard to accept the fact that we get this stuff… and a lot of [veterans] feel the same way,” Daniels said. However, he then emphasized that, “when you signed that contract into the Army, Navy or whatever, it guaranteed your healthcare and other benefits after you’re out.”
Last year, the Daniels’ were able to reinsulate the house. Now, with a new roof, their home will be even more energy efficient. “We plan on living here until we can’t anymore,” Daniels said.
‘IT HELPS TO HELP’
From Chaska VFW post commander to visiting classrooms to share his experience, Daniels dedicates his life to supporting veterans. According to him, “it helps to help other people.”
According to a press release from GAF, Daniels served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, supporting Army intelligence efforts as assistant chief of staff of the Special Security Group. When the Tet Offensive happened, Daniels and his unit gathered and disseminated intelligence through 36 teletype lines. He received a commendation for his work.
Daniels suffers from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and other conditions due to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.
“I went through some tough times when I was younger,” Daniels said. “After we were married, I started getting flashbacks, nightmares, and some of them were during the day.”
As Daniels’ flashbacks got worse, he was encouraged by his family to seek support from the local VA.
While working on a masters degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Daniels was tasked with teaching a class in an unconventional way. He took the opportunity to put together slides from his time in Vietnam with music. It was so successful that he started going out to other schools in Minnesota and presenting his experience.
This work expanded with his involvement with the Vietnam Veterans of America, for which he served as president for a couple of years. A few of the members would go to schools and present stories and answer questions.
According to the former history teacher, due to the unpopularity of the war, textbooks seldom painted an accurate picture of what went on in Vietnam.
“We knew it was wrong and we said it was wrong,” Daniels said. “Now they want the real history. Kind of like all the racist history and all sorts of stuff, it needs to be there. It may be wrong, but you can’t correct it and people need to know about it.”
As an active member of the VFW, American Legion, VVA and DAV, Daniels is a large advocate for supporting veterans and hopes that his new roof will help spread the word about the services available.
“Contact your CVSO or your local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion or DAV — they have the resources or they will be able to direct you to the resources that are available,” he said. “Whether it’s for your health, whether it’s for your living conditions, family issues, any issues relating to your service, they’re there to help us out.”