The Chaska VFW and Chaska American Legion will provide a free bus ride for veterans and their families on Thursday, July 28, to a traveling Vietnam veterans memorial in Winsted.
The bus will leave the Chaska Legion at 4 p.m. and return at 7 p.m. Sign up for the bus will be at both the VFW and Legion.
The memorial — “The Wall that Heals” — is on a tour that started in February and that will visit 29 communities before finishing in October. The “Wall that Heals” is a three-quarters scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.