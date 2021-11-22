Chaska resident Shannon Orlowski, 44, has been charged with two counts of theft from Boy Scout Troop #174 funds totaling over $8,700.
According to Carver County District Court charges filed Nov. 5, Orlowski faces felony charges of theft of property or services valued between $1,001 and $5,000; and theft valued over $5,000, in 2019 and 2020.
The troop chairperson at the time reported fraudulent activity to the Chaska Police Department late October 2020.
Orlowski, the then-treasurer, admitted to managing the troop’s finances. The charge says she acknowledged “there were purchases on the account that shouldn’t be there,” claiming numerous personal purchases. Orlowski said she intended to gradually pay them back.
Detective Joe Kavlie verified Orlowski purchased or withdrew from the Old National Bank, Jeff’s Transportation and Tire’s Plus for personal use between May 31 through Nov. 30, 2019. The total for the six-month period was $2,732.98, charges state.
Alleged personal purchases between Dec. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 added up to $6,045.02 and included Midwest Auto Sales, an Old National Bank withdrawal, Kohl’s, Target, Raising Cane’s and Wyndham.
Orlowski’s court date is scheduled the afternoon of Nov. 24, 2021 via a virtual Zoom hearing. If found guilty, the maximum sentence for the first offense is five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The second offense’s maximum sentence is 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.