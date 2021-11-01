Preliminary plans for the proposed Reserve at Autumn Woods neighborhood were approved 5-0 by the Chaska City Council on Oct. 18.
Previously called Wagner Woods, the 45-acre single family home development would sit west of Audubon Road and south of Autumn Woods Drive. It would include 86 lots, a public park, and would likely be part of the Jonathan Association, a large homeowners organization. The proposed lots would range from 55 to 75 feet in width.
Chaska City Planner Liz Hanson said a few items have changed since the council’s last concept plan approval in the spring.
Previously, 102 lots were proposed. Another big change is a north-to-south connection road through the development on the eastern side. More parking would be added to the northwest side of the development.
TRAFFIC
Neighbors’ biggest input regarded traffic, currently eased by a traffic study.
It would include a proposed right turn onto Audubon Road for an easier out. Right and left turn lanes would also be added to Autumn Woods Drive at that intersection.
As it enters the new neighborhood, Ironwood Boulevard would have four-foot taper, tightening the road to encourage people to slow down. Stop signs would also be added to the north and south ends of thE road.
More trails would also be added toward the south and middle areas of the site, which could potentially connect to a broader trail system.
The public park inside the development is now proposed at 3.13 acres, previously 2.65.
Other details include most homes having a two-car garage, adding a pedestrian pathway, and selling excess city land to the developer.
Other concerns voiced by residents at a previous meeting included tree preservation. Hanson said a majority — 572 of 722 — trees could be saved.
Josh Metze, with developer Lennar, said they would also add an additional 188 trees within the space.
Developers say they can’t meet all of the Jonathan Association’s requirements for trees per yard, minimum home footprint, and side yard setbacks, among other issues. Attorneys are working together to work on a compromise, said Metze and City Administrator Matt Podhradsky.
“The best solution here would be to have the Jonathan Association be the association,” Podhradsky said at the meeting. “Whether or not at the end of the day that's feasible, I think we still have to see.”
Jonathan Association Director Jeremy Ely said the HOA is “fully open” to Lennar’s proposals and he’s looking forward to buttoning up the details.
“I’m very confident that we can get this all figured out,” Podhradsky said.
Neighborhood representative Emily Rome said the community is grateful for thorough communication from the city planning commission, county and city staff. She said neighbors have had over seven hours of in-person meetings to answer questions.
Traffic-related concerns have mostly been quelled, she said, though there are still plans to talk with the city about a Butternut Drive.
As the proposal sits, the Ironwood Boulevard resident said she’s pleased.
“No plan is perfect, but gosh this is darn good,” Rome said.
Mayor Mark Windschitl agreed.
“This is probably one of the best things I've seen come out of residents, developers and staff to come together to come where we are today,” he said. “I think it's awesome.”