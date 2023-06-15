Family and friends joined Chaska High School’s Class of 2023 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Friday, June 9, to reflect on how far the graduating seniors have come and to speculate on where their journey will take them.
The ceremony began with Principal James Bach commending the students for their perseverance over the past four years. “You have learned to be a little bit more independent. You have learned to be more resourceful, and you had to grow up fast,” he said.
The Class of 2023 successfully navigated its way through remote learning, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the regular ups and downs of high school.
Commencement speaker Ava Northamer told her classmates, “I want you to take the time and appreciate who you’ve become during this expedition.” She continued: “On this voyage to find your identity you’ve been creating one in the sites you’ve seen, the people you’ve met, and the lessons you’ve learned.”
As fellow classmates continue on their individual expeditions, commencement speaker Sienna White encouraged them to lead with their heart. “The biggest lesson to take away from this journey of ours is ‘don’t chase success,’” she said. “Chase your dreams, the things that make you happy. Don’t orient your dreams and life path to fit society’s version of success.”
Staff speaker Charles Witcombe expressed a similar attitude toward life.
“Once after a lesson,” he recalled, “I asked my class if they had any questions, and someone asked ‘What’s the meaning of life?” He advised that people slow down and take time to enjoy the moment. “They can be small, including a gorgeous sunrise, chills when you hear your favorite song, or a knowing smile among friends,” he said.
The final commencement speaker of the night was student Jadie Carmona, who gave her speech in Spanish with English translations appearing on the screens around the auditorium.
Carmona is an American citizen with Mexican parents. She was raised in Mexico for most of her life and returned to the U.S. three years ago to continue her studies during the pandemic.
“I arrived in the ninth grade, second semester, without knowing anyone, without speaking the language, and without knowing the American system,” she said. “This school opened its doors for me, to not be afraid to raise my voice and raise my flag high,” she said. “Now I have the opportunity to express myself as a Hispanic, Latina woman speaking my first language without fear of adversity.”
“We grew up dreaming of the day we could go on our next adventure, joking about how we couldn’t wait until graduation to explore the world. I have had that opportunity to explore the world in this country and this school,” Carmona said.
The past four years have been an expedition, a journey, and an adventure for the Class of 2023, and now they are prepared to explore what else the world has to offer.