Chaska residents celebrated in many different ways this past weekend — from dressing up in Halloween costumes and running around town to celebrating loved ones who have since passed for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in an informative event from Latino V.O.I.C.E.S. of Minnesota.
top story
Chaska's many Halloweekend, Day of the Dead festivities
Audra Grigus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Q-and-A with Chaska Mayor Candidate Mark Windschitl
- Q-and-A with Chaska Mayor Candidate Jay Rohe
- Q-and-A with Carver Mayor Candidate Matt Herrmann
- Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Lisa Anderson
- Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Tom Workman
- Q-and-A with Chaska Mayor Candidate Mark Windschitl
- Paid letter: A retired educator's school board picks
- Q-and-A with Carver Mayor Candidate Courtney Johnson
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Paid letter: Vote Matt Hanson for judge
-
Obituary for Trudy A. Rozen
-
Group eyes block of seats on Eastern Carver County School Board, draws scrutiny
-
Paid letter: Skeptical of PLSAS 'change' candidates
-
Former Prior Lake goalie gets the starting nod in net for Harvard
-
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, SMSC, breaks ground 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake
-
Autumn Festival returns to Canterbury Park this month
-
Obituary for Joan F. Rief
-
Section football: Chanhassen to face Mankato West in 2AAAAA championship