Each year, the Chaska Community Center sees a renewal of bright lights, loud sirens, and even brighter and louder laughs from visitors.
It’s that time of year again for the city’s annual Touch A Truck. On Thursday, Aug. 19, people of any age can gather to, yes, touch a truck — but the options don’t exactly stop there.
A beloved event for families in the area, people have the chance to not only see but interact with the big, shiny equipment they see zooming down the street. Doors of police cars and fire trucks will be wide open for anyone who wants to sit inside and interact with them, not to mention the snow plows.
Chaska staff who operate the vehicles accompany their four- (or more) wheeled companions, offering a chance to ask questions.
A carnival and a concert are also set to return to the free night. The Sticks and Tones, a family entertainment group, will perform around 6:30 p.m., according to the city of Chaska.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.