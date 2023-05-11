Christmas in May Chaska, a local nonprofit, spent Saturday, May 6, sprucing up the homes of those in the community that need it most.
In anticipation of the rain forecast for the day of the event, the volunteer portion was canceled, leaving a smaller number of workers.
“While we missed having the volunteers, it was great that we were still able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Matt Podhradsky, Christmas in May Chaska board chair.
Christmas in May helped six homeowners with a variety of projects this year, including:
- Repairing a front door and deck
- A new roof
- Painting the exterior of the house
- Hand railing, fixing drainage away from the house, getting a squirrel out of a garage, repairing a deck, and repairing some damaged siding
- Garage shelves, fixing loose wire, new garbage disposal and kitchen sink
- Outdoor play structure
Some of these projects were completed, with the remainder to be finished by the end of May.
The homes also received a home energy audit as a part of Christmas in May. Lightbulbs were replaced with LEDs, and old appliances like stoves, fridges, microwaves, dishwashers, freezers and clothes washers and dryers were replaced with energy efficient appliances.
The Chaska Fire Department also went to each house to check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
A small group of volunteers also painted the Head Start classroom in Chaska. Head Start is an income-based early education program available to families who live in Scott, Carver and Dakota county, run by the Community Action Partnership between those counties.
“We look forward to seeing our volunteers again in 2024!” reads the Christmas in May Chaska website.
Next year’s applications for Christmas in May will open in January 2024 and will be posted on christmasinmaychaska.org. Homeowners that fit within a certain criteria will be considered.