The weather outside has been frightful, and by following Chaska’s winter parking rules, the community can keep the roads clean and safe for all.
Following the city’s guidelines ensures that plows are able to “clear more of the street in an efficient manner versus having to try to come back and clean up when cars finally move,” said Kevin Wright, Chaska communications manager.
On odd-numbered days, residents are to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses. On even-numbered days, park on the side with even-numbered addresses.
“For the purpose of this ordinance, the calendar date before midnight applies until 8 a.m. of the following morning,” reads the city’s ordinance.
Streets that have parking on only one side still need to abide by the odd- and even-day rules. Trash and recycling bins should also not be on the street, as this can prevent crews from plowing all the way to the curb.
Owners of cars that do not abide by these winter parking rules will receive notices/warnings and a ticket if they are still not parked correctly after 48 hours.
“The idea is that hopefully people are seeing the warnings and then getting familiar with the process so they can start following it,” Wright said.
Parking rules are in effect from Nov. 1 to April 1.