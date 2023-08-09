Trident Development on Aug. 3 celebrated the groundbreaking of The Plaza at Hazeltine apartment building, which is located at the southwest corner of Hazeltine Boulevard and Hundertmark Road.
The four-story complex will have 112 units with 15 studio, 53 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom apartments, according to documents from the city. The complex will include 106 surface and 131 parking spaces.
The luxury apartment building will rent out market-rate units.
The site was originally intended for retail use, “but if there had to be a different use, I think this will be a great use. I think this will fill up fast,” Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
City Councilor Mike Huang was also attended the groundbreaking.
Roger Fink, senior vice president at Trident Development, thanked Chaska city planners and administration for their help in navigating the ordinances and to get the necessary approvals for the residential use of that site.
The City Council approved the concept plan on March 21, 2022, approved the preliminary plan Aug. 10, 2022, and approved the final plan Oct. 17, 2022.
Construction officially started in May and was expected to be completed by the end of the 2024 summer barring any issues over the winter, according to Carin Bzdok, vice president of Trident Development.
Lyon Contracting has been brought on to construct the project, noting on its website that the 176,277 square-foot project will take about 14 months to complete.
Trident Development has been in contact with The Plaza’s neighbors, Kohl’s and Hazeltine National Golf Club, to work out transportation, parking and access plans. Fink says the response from their neighbors has been “positive.”
“We’ve had a lot of dialogue with both of those groups and we will continue to do that as we work on that as we move forward,” Bzdok said.
Great Lakes Management will manage the property.