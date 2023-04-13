The Downtown Highway 41 Project has been a popular topic of discussion in recent months in Chaska, and it was no different at the Chaska City Council meeting on April 3.
Barbara Fleet, a resident of the senior living community The Landing on First Street in Downtown Chaska, shared thoughts and concerns about the project during the meeting's visitor presentation portion “on behalf of all of The Landing’s residents.”
Once Highway 41 closes for construction, first street will be used as a detour so that the bridge over the Minnesota River can remain open more often.
Fleet shared that residents of The Landing described the upcoming detour in front of their building as “insane, unthinkable, unfathomable, unimaginable, inconceivable” and “totally absurd.”
She cited safety concerns with the amount of traffic that will pass by the senior living community and noise.
“I wish there was a win-win on this one, and unfortunately it’s kind of a lose-lose with road construction," Councilor McKayla Hatfield said. "One of our strategic goals is a vibrant downtown, and to close 41 unequivocally would harm the businesses."
Mayor Mark Windschitl chimed in to add that “safety is number one” but “our businesses are very important” and that First Street traffic will be monitored.
At the end of the meeting, Hatfield urged the public to "please go shop at the businesses downtown."
OVERLAY
A request for action prepared by Public Works Director Brian Jung asked for approval on a bid for the 2023 overlay program to repair the following streets:
- Weston Ridge Parkway
- Autumn Woods Drive (south of Acorn Drive)
- Weston Ridge Court
- Simons Drive
- Livingston Court
- Schuller Court
- Ellsworth Court
- Wagner Drive
- Wildflower Lane
- Rachel Court
The council approved a bid from Northwest Asphalt for $391,313.14.
Another request for action was prepared by Jung for the Chaska Town Course cart path. The council passed and adopted the bid from Park Construction for $377,380.72 for the project.
YOUTH REP
After an interview process, Samsam Hassan was chosen as the new youth representative for the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“It’s never easy for high school folks to be interviewing in front of a council,” said Windschitl, complimenting the two applicants for their efforts during the interview process.
Full city council meetings can be watched at the Chaska Community Television YouTube channel.