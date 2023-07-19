Chaska’s annual Fire and Ice Festival and Bonspiel drew in large crowds over July 14 and 15.
Attendees enjoyed live musical entertainment throughout the weekend from Tim Haussner, The Fabulous Armadillos (with Chris Hawkey), The Belfast Cowboys and Adam Warner.
Temperatures mostly stayed in the high 70s throughout the event, providing cool conditions for dancing the night away.
Crooked Pint Ale House, Cafe Cairo, Mamas Taco, Cane and Cotton, Sumo Egg Rolls and Pretty Great Cake Shakes remained busy by the many hungry Chaskans.
Fireworks took place both nights over the clayhole at 10 p.m.
48 teams competed in the Fire and Ice Bonspiel at the Chaska Curling Center, with the tournament concluding on July 16.