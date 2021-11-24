The Cortana Woods Neighborhood Park rehab is wrapping up construction, just in time to squeeze in some play time before winter.
Part of the city’s Capital Asset Maintenance Program, parks staff installed new playground equipment, resurfaced the basketball court, added more picnic spots, laid a permanent bag toss game and will soon place a new sign. It's all based off neighborhood feedback.
According to City Administrator Matt Podhradsky, Chaska tries to revamp parks every two decades. The Cortana Woods Park was nearly 25 years old.