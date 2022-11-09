A fire was at the Dairy Queen off of Highway 41 in Chaska was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof.
According to a Facebook post made by the Chaska Fire Department, the attic fire was put out in 30 minutes. Fire Chief Stephen Kraus told the Herald that his crew left at 8 a.m. and “returned at 10 a.m. with the State Fire Marshal’s Office for some investigation.”
“It doesn’t look like there’s any foul play. It looks like kind of an accident,” Kraus said. “I’m not an expert, but it’s probably a total loss.”
To get to the fire, the ceiling and insulation throughout the building had to be removed.
Kraus said the last employees left between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and, based on the char patterns and the wear on the roof trusses, “the fire had been working for a couple of hours before anyone noticed it.” He theorized that the fire started either “shortly before they left or right away after they left.”
“Unfortunately, because it’s not sprinklered, there is no alarm company to call us. There’s no sprinkler head that would trip what would have paged us out sooner,” Kraus said.
When the Dairy Queen was built, fire code did not require the building to have a sprinkler system, according to Kraus. If it had a sprinkler system, damage would have been “significantly less.”
The fire is actively being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Other agencies involved in the response included the Carver, Chanhassen, Victoria, Shakopee and Watertown fire departments and Mdewakanton Public Safety. Other agencies included the Chaska Police Department, Chaska Water and Sewer Department, Carver County Dispatch, Ridgeview Ambulance and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.