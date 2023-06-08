The Downtown Chaska Farmers’ Market will be held at Firemen’s Park for the 2023 season due to construction throughout Downtown Chaska.
From June 21 to Aug. 9 the market will be held from 5-8 p.m., with no market on July 5. Aug. 16 to Sept. 20 it will be held from 4-7 p.m.
Chaska Parks & Recreation will be hosting live music during the June 21-Aug. 9 markets. Bark in the Park will also take place in partnership with the Downtown Chaska Farmers’ Market on July 26.
Attendees can anticipate seeing returning vendors such as Yang Farming, Sergeant Shortbread, Great Harvest and Veterans’ Farming Initiative.
For Char’reise Norris, vice chairman of the Veteran’s Farming Initiative, her favorite part of the market is “socializing with the customers and talking about our story and mission,” according to a press release.
Veteran’s Farming Initiative is a small nonprofit organic, regenerative farm that offers pasture-raised eggs and meats, as well as elderberry goods and microgreens.
“There will be something for everyone including locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese, eggs, meat, sauces, maple syrup, honey, bread, sweet treats, crafts, smoothies and more,” reads a press release.
You can follow along with market events and updates on Facebook, www.facebook.com/downtownchaskafarmersmarket.