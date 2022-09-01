The city of Chaska has prepared a Draft Alternative Urban Areawide Review for the Kelzer Property project proposed by CloudHQ northwest of the intersection Highway 212 and Engler Boulevard.
The AUAR study area stretches across approximately 72.3 acres. The land is proposed to be developed from agricultural lands to industrial use. The Draft AUAR and more information can be viewed on the city of Chaska website.
A 30-day comment period began Aug. 23 and will go through 4 p.m. Sept. 22. Written comments should be sent to City Planner Elizabeth Hanson with the city of Chaska.
Mail can be sent to: 1 City Hall Plaza, Chaska MN 55318. Email can be sent to: EHanson@chaskamn.gov.