The Minnesota Astronomical Society at Eagle Lake Observatory in Norwood Young America had beautiful, clear skies for the 15th annual Camping with the Stars held July 29 to 31.
The weekend consisted of gazing through telescopes, building rockets, picnics and door prize drawings; and guests were able to camp for the weekend on site at Baylor Regional Park at either the main utility campground or on the baseball field below the observatory.
“It’s all about giving people the experience,” Program Director and Outreach Coordinator Lilah Blinkman said. “Especially somebody’s first time looking through a telescope and seeing something; that reaction is such a gift. I love hearing that reaction of awe, and we do that a lot out here.”
The event got its start by accident in 2008 when Astronomy Magazine and REI partnered up and advertised a Camping Out with the Stars nationwide event and listed Eagle Lake Observatory as one of the host sites.
“This was the first we’d heard of it, and it was less than 30 days to the event,” said Facility Director Merle Hiltner, who was on the executive board at the time.
Despite the lack of notice, the volunteers at the observatory worked quickly and were able to welcome hundreds of people to their site that year. While the event did not continue nationwide, it was such a hit that the observatory changed the name and kept it going year-after-year.
Since then, the site has gone from one building to three — the Onan Observatory, the Sylvia A. Casby Observatory and the HotSpot Classroom.
With the growing number of visitors, there is talk of expanding the classroom, as it currently only holds about 70 people. At the Camping with the Stars event alone, Hiltner estimates that there were “somewhere around 250 people.”
“[On Friday night] there were three little girls here…and they probably spent half an hour looking at Saturn the whole time,” said Brad Nasset, who helped operate telescopes at the event. “They were just giggling and talking, I mean, they’re going to grow up to be scientists.”
There are plenty of chances to get a glimpse at the final frontier at one of the observatory’s many Star Parties or Spring Astronomy Day and Fall Astronomy Day. The next big events at Eagle Lake Observatory will be its 50th anniversary celebration and Fall Astronomy Day, both anticipated to be at the end of September/early October.