Abigail O’Reilly, of Girl Scout Troop 301, appeared before the City Council Feb. 6 and expressed her concerns around the environment and pedestrian safety in Chaska.
“This is a major problem,” Abigail said, speaking during the time set aside for public comments. “I know a lot of people say that they know about the little planet problem and they’re working on it, we’ll solve it eventually — but working on it isn’t enough. We need people pouring their hearts out into this.”
Chaska City Administrator Matt Podhradsky assured O’Reilly that her concerns would also be helped by the State of Minnesota passing the Green Energy Bill (SF 4), which was signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Feb. 7.
This bill states that 80% of the energy in Minnesota has to be carbon free by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
“You’re going to see all the, sort of, old fashioned ways of generating energy just sort of go away, and you’ll see… a lot cleaner energy than what we’ve seen in the past,” Podhradsky said.
The Clover Ridge Elementary fourth grader also asked for more awareness around pedestrian safety, particularly around her school.
APPOINTEES
Appointment to positions for various city commissions were approved after the interview process during the month of January.
The City Council approved the appointment of incumbents Georgiann Keyport and Zach Saueressig to three-year terms on the Parks and Recreation Commission. The open student position was not filled.
“That can be filled at any point if we get a student that’s interested and looks like they’d be a good fit for our commission,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said.
The council approved David Downs’ appointment as chairperson and Jason Branch as vice-chairperson for the commission.
For the Planning Commissions’ three open positions, Jon Purdy has been appointed to a commissioner role, with Erin Kerber as first alternate and Garrick Campbell as second alternate.
Windschitl explained that alternates are “allowed to be at every meeting and would not vote unless there’s a member missing at those meetings.” If a commissioner moves or steps down, then those alternates would move up.
Incumbents Jennifer Welvaert and Sienna White were appointed to the Human Rights Commission. Mitchell Armstrong was appointed second alternate, Maryam Ali-Daar first alternate and Juhi Ghatti youth representative.
Three incumbents will fill positions on the Heritage Preservation Commission: Kristine Kohman, James Pleis and Scott Welvaert.
“If you didn’t get a position, I hope you continue to apply,” Windschitl said.