The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Chaska Police Department are participating with law enforcement statewide in a DWI awareness campaign from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.
With this campaign, law enforcement will be extra vigilant in patrolling Carver County roads for drivers impaired by alcohol or other substances, such as the newly legalized THC products.
“Alcohol and drugs do not mix with driving, even if you think you’re fine to drive you may not be. Don’t take the chance, always plan for a sober ride,” said Sheriff Jason Kamerud in a press release. “Driving while impaired can lead to worse things than an arrest, it can lead to serious injury or death.”
The campaign is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In the press release, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office shared some “sobering statistics” about driving under the influence in Minnesota.
During the last five summers (May-August), 203 people died in drunk driving-related crashes.
More than one of every five deaths (23%) on Minnesota roads is drunk driving-related.
An average of 344 life-changing injuries (2017-2021) are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year.
Drugged driving accounted for 6,769 incidents from 2012-2016 compared with 15,133 from 2017-2021. An 123% increase over a five-year period.
Drivers are encouraged to make a plan before a night of substance use, such as designating a sober driver or alternative transportation options, speaking up if an impaired person is about to get behind the wheel and to buckle up in case of an accident with an impaired driver.
Consequences of a DWI include:
Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs, and possible jail time.
Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above blood alcohol concentration, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.
Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.
For assistance from police, fire or medical personnel, call 911. Carver County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to an incident to call 952-361-1212, or call 952-361-1231 after hours.
Anonymous messages may be left on the tip line at 952-361-1224 or on the website.