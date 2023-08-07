More than 100 cars gathered at Lions Park in Chaska on Aug. 5 for the 10th annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show.
The day started off with a bit of rain, which eventually let up to provide ample time for viewing of the colorful array of Mustangs, Buicks, Chevelles, tractors, military vehicles and more.
When they weren’t looking at cars, attendees could buy food and enter a silent auction. All of the proceeds from the Flags and Honor event go back to veterans.
A special tribute was made at the event to Bryan Hed, a regular of the car show with his 1980 Datsun 280Z and a childhood friend of the President of Flags and Honor Scott Bradley. Hed died of cancer on July 28. He and Bradley were 1981 Chaska High School graduates.
Hed’s friends went out of their way to make sure his beloved Datsun was in the show this year by cleaning up and bringing it out for all to admire.
“He always had a couple of junkers when we were in high school. He always loved his Nissan’s,” said Pat Schindler, another childhood pal of Hed’s. “He loved this car and he drove it until basically the week he died.”
A handful of classmates of Hed’s gathered at the event to celebrate his life and love for cars.