Sandy Karstens, who has lived in Chaska and now resides in Belle Plaine, has written and released a new book, "Christ in Your Life."
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble among other booksellers, the 170-page book includes "biblical insights" into her life, according to a press release.
"My intention for this book is to share my experiences with my children and grandchildren since my life experiences with Christ included them. I share my weaknesses, my sinfulness and my strengths," Karstens said.