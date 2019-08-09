Located on Market Boulevard, the Chanhassen city hall is the epicenter of the city’s government. Built in 1980, with a vision from the architectural group BKV and CEO Jack Boarman, the building had to pass two referendums before it was allowed to be constructed.
Included in the city hall’s campus is the main fire station, a skate park, outdoor ice rink, open skate area, and City Center Park, which hosts concerts every Thursday. It is also home to events on holidays including Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
Also in the facilities are city departments, such as parks and recreation, community development, city engineering, and others. “There are multiple aspects of city government operating out of city hall,” Chanhassen city manager Todd Gerhardt said.
Since the building’s inception nearly four decades ago, three additions have been made to improve the facilities. One add-on upgraded the south part of the building, and the other took place eleven years ago for the library and senior center in the lower level of the city hall. MSR Design spearheaded the architecture of the new library, while the senior center expanded into the old library space, while the addition of their fountain conference room allowed for multipurpose use for senior activities. Then, in 1998, an atrium was the third addition to the building.
One issue that Gerhardt sees currently with the building is the lack of space in the reception area. Since 1980, no changes have been made to the windy desk and welcome area for visitors and Gerhardt recognizes the need to an upgrade. “It’s a little chaotic up there,” he said. He hopes a new addition to that area will improve security and more efficient service for guests.
According to Gerhardt, the senior center is an area of city hall that many people may not know a lot about. From educational programs to lifelong learning, the senior center includes activities and encourages learning for the older generation in the community.
Mary Blazanin, Chanhassen senior center coordinator, organizes educational activities such as learning about Minnesota’s history and an event called “Donuts with the Deputies,” where seniors can learn more about law enforcement from the city’s police deputies, as well as off-campus events like Twins games, riverboat day trips, and pedicures.
“The senior center is one of our gems in the community,” Gerhardt said.
From senior activities to city government, the city hall is the hub for everything Chanhassen.