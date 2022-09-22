Guardian Angels Catholic Church is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The fifth annual Car and Tractor show will be going on from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and feature a cash raffle, a DJ and karaoke, crafts, silent auction, kids games and prizes.
The show is free of charge and those who bring a classic car or tractor will receive free tickets for food and drinks, including hamburgers, hotdogs, fresh-cut French fries, authentic homemade Mexican food, beer and wine.
There will be bingo in the afternoon and Catholic Mass at 4:30 p.m.