The well-known songs “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Luck be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” have been earworms for decades — and now they can all be heard live in Chaska High School’s production of “Guys and Dolls,” running from Nov. 11 to 19.
Set in Depression-era New York, the comedy follows big city gamblers as they navigate love and crap games. The show originally premiered on Broadway in 1950, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical, and has since been revived numerous times.
“Although ‘Guys and Dolls’ is a traditional musical, the more I thought about it, the theme of having to take a gamble to get what you want became more resonant,” said Jennifer Farrell, director and Chaska High School English teacher. “You have to put yourself out there, you have to take a risk, you can’t be shy, you can’t be anxious and I think that’s an important thing for kids to remember.”
Farrell took four years off from directing and is excited to be back in the theater.
“It’s been really wonderful to start rebuilding these relationships with the kids,” Farrell said. “It’s fun for all of us to be together, we’re here together doing the work in the way that we used to do it before the world fell apart.”
According to Farrell, the show has been an “intensively collaborative process” that has been pushing the students to “rebuild those social relationships and skills” after missing out on two years of social development.
“I think this is going to be an excellent show and all the kids are putting so much work in it — everyone should come see it,” said junior Will Summer. “You’ll never see ‘Guys and Dolls’ with the same cast again.”
Tickets can be purchased at district112.booktix.com.
STUDENT EXCITEMENT
Senior Katie Jiran, who plays Miss Adelaide, didn’t know much about “Guys and Dolls” before auditioning, but was excited to be in a dance-heavy show after playing the not dance-heavy Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music” last fall.
“I love all the big group dance numbers,” Jiran said. “The funny thing is when you go to school you would never know that these people can dance. You watch them dance and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so good.’”
Jiran described being a beloved lead character in a well-known musical as a “blessing and a curse.”
“There are tons of resources out there for you to develop your character, but then that also leaves room for a lot of comparison,” Jiran said. “Adelaide is this really petite dancer and I’m taller than Aiden, who plays Nathan, so it’s definitely an image thing. It’s a cool challenge and it’s something fun that we’ve been able to play with.”
Summer echoed similar sentiments about playing lovable gambler Sky Masterson.
“So many great actors in the past have had so many of these roles, it’s such a classic show, it’s a lot to live up to what they do,” Summer said.
Summer’s favorite song he sings is “Luck Be a Lady,” and enjoys listening to “Oldest Establishment.” He complimented his castmates Josiah Fisher as Benny Southstreet, Aiden Hansen as Nathan Detroit and Alex Jackson as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, as well as the ensemble, for their characterization of the song.
“It’s very exciting and there’s a level of energy that people just have to see,” said Props Master and senior Ivy Cory. “The songs are catchy, the dances are super cool, the actors have really great personalities in their characters and the set looks amazing.”
Cory oversees all of the hundreds of era-appropriate props in the show, “whether they are attached to set pieces or people are holding them,” such as newspapers, flowers, food, signs, markers, dice, and so on.
“It’s definitely one of our bigger shows both in concept and physically. We have a lot of very big set pieces backstage,” Cory said. “Just the sheer number of people and costumes and elements is overwhelming but in a really cool way. When it all starts to come together like this, it’s so exciting and I just can’t stop smiling.”
While Chaska and Chanhassen high schools have what Cory describes as a “fun, friendly rival situation” most of the time, when it comes to theater, a lot of set pieces and props are shared between the schools.
The entire cast of “Guys and Dolls” went over to watch Chanhassen High School’s fall musical “Mamma Mia!” the weekend it opened — and the students from Chanhassen’s production will be providing the same support to Chaska once they open.
“It’s tons of fun and it shows a lot of camaraderie between our two schools,” Jiran said.
ALUMNI
The theater program is starting a tradition of Alumni Night at the fall musical for anyone who’s ever participated in a high school show — actors, musicians, technicians, costumers, etc.
According to Farrell, alumni will have the chance to mingle and join the current actors for warmups, be recognized in a “moment of recognition and celebration of the past, the present and future” and partake in an alumni cocktail reception after the show.
The first ever Alumni Night will take place at the Friday, Nov. 18, show. Farrell is hopeful it will be a fun night “celebrating the community that’s built the program.”
Alumni can RSVP online and get $2 off of the ticket price.
“I’m excited that community members have something to come out and come together for,” Farrell said.