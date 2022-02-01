Feb. 3, 1949: There will be a card party in the basement of Guardian Angels School next Sunday afternoon, February 6th. The public, men and women, are cordially invited to attend. Card playing will start promptly at 2 o'clock. At 4:00 a hot lunch will be served. Prizes will be awarded for Five Hundred, Sheephead, Bridge, and Skat. Tickets are 35 cents.
Feb. 4, 1926: For a good time, don't fail to attend the Chinatown Ball, for young and old, at the Happ Auditorium, Chaska, Sunday, February 14th. The Queen will give every lady a souvenir. Tell your friends, they're welcome. Musical program by the famous Brandt's Hot Points.
Feb. 5, 1931: Chaska High School's first home debate of the season will be held at the Court House next Monday evening, February 9th, when Anoka will send its trio here to face the locals. The contest, beginning at eight o'clock will be waged on the question as to whether or not chain stores are detrimental to American society. Chaska will argue against chains.
Feb. 6, 1958: Cecil B. DeMille's masterpiece, "The Ten Commandments," closes an 11 day run at the Rex Theater on Saturday evening, February 8. The three hour, thirty-nine minute movie has attracted more patrons to the local theater during its current run than any other movie in history. Management of the Rex announced early this week that a special matinee will be held Saturday afternoon at 1:00 o'clock.
Feb. 7, 1878: The divorce case of Starken vs. Starken, which was tried at the last fall term of court, has finally been decided. Mrs. Starken obtains a decree of divorce. The custody of the two children are awarded to Mr. Jos. Starken and the judge does not allow Mrs. Starken any alimony. We hope this finally ends a very notorious case — one that has been before the public for one year and was too indecent in many particulars to publish in the columns of the Herald.
Feb. 8, 1900: Since the M.&St.L. Road put in the new stock yard in this city, Chaska has become the favorite shipping point for all buyers in this section. The shipments of hogs and cattle now average two carloads per week from now on. There are accommodations for several hundred heads with stalls to feed and water. This is another improvement of notable value to Chaska.
Feb. 9, 1922: Two basketball games at the Happ Auditorium next Sunday afternoon. First game at 2 o'clock between the Chaska Peptinos and the Hook-Em-Cow Girls, and big game between the Chaska A. L. and Hook-Em-Cows at 3 o'clock. See both games.