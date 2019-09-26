The leaves are turning colors and it’s time to celebrate the return of fall with Oktoberfest celebrations right in Chaska.
There will be games, food and more alongside Second Street businesses in downtown Chaska on Saturday, Sept. 28. Transportation by SouthWest Transit will take attendees up to Schram Haus Brewery for beer, bands and a Hammerslagen competition. The Oktoberfest celebrations will coincide with Guardian Angels Catholic Church’s Fall Festival.
The Oktoberfest celebration takes the place of the Second Street Block Party, originally held to celebrate the end of construction at Pine and Walnut streets in 2017.
“We transformed the Second Street Block Party into an Oktoberfest celebration,” said Jen Angell, administrator for the Downtown Chaska Special Services District. “The three decided to rebrand the event as a whole to create this all community opportunity to come down and celebrate Chaska.”
Most of the festivities begin at noon and many are free, Angell noted. There is a $5 entrance fee into Schram and a small fee for some games and access to a food court at Guardian Angels.
Along Second Street, activities will be similar to the Second Street Block Party which was held the last two years. The two-block stretch of Second Street, between Pine and Walnut streets, will be packed with craft vendors, bounce houses and food galore.
“We have more bounce houses, unicorns and Batman,” Angell said. Children will have the chance to pet the live “unicorns” and there will be free horse-drawn wagon rides through downtown Chaska put on by the Chaska History Center.
“We tried to find things that kids love so it becomes an experience for them,” Angell said, adding there will be a basketball shoot-out game and a maze for older children.
There will be more to do at Guardian Angels Catholic Church where the festivities won’t end until 9 p.m. At 1:30-5 p.m. there will be the Car and Tractor Show, 2-4 p.m. church tours and a food court with beer, wine and more.
Finally, there will be even more music and beer at Schram Haus Brewery, located off of County Road 61 near downtown until 10 p.m.
The festivities will kick-off after Mayor Mark Windchitl taps the keg at 12:45 p.m. The band will start playing at 1 p.m. The stein holding contest starts at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Hammerslagen competition at 3 p.m. and keg toss at 5 p.m.
Transportation to Schram Haus will run from Guardian Angels every 15 minutes from noon to 10 p.m.