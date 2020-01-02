When National Guard deployment took Doug Watson to Kosovo in 2003, he thought it would be best to split up with his new girlfriend.
They’d only been dating a month after meeting at the University of Minnesota Duluth’s outdoors club, and he knew he’d be away for at least nine times that long. But Amy pushed back and told Doug they could make it work.
They did — and two years later her last name became Watson, too.
Carver residents Amy and Doug celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in December, arriving after four kids, years of overseas deployment, and countless brief telephone calls to keep in touch. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the couple and their children, ranging in age from 3 to 10 years old.
Last year, Doug served on the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division in Kuwait for five months, before heading to Georgia for another five, missing the family’s Thanksgiving. He was accompanied by about 650 citizen-soldiers in the Middle East who led brigades in over 20 countries.
“Our kids would constantly remind me and be like, ‘When’s dad coming home?’ It’s hard to tell them over and over again it won’t be for a long time,” Amy said of her husband’s deployment.
This year, they got to spend the holidays, their anniversary, and a child’s birthday together on a Florida cruise.
THE JOURNEY
Doug joined the National Guard in 1998, but his overseas service started with deployment in the early 2000s. He set off for Kosovo in 2003, Iraq in 2007, Afghanistan in 2011 and Kuwait in 2018.
It’s a line of work that’s proven difficult for the family.
Doug was called to serve in Iraq after the two just bought a house in Mayer, in western Carver County. Amy waved goodbye to Doug, living with her two dogs and finishing up her bachelor of arts degree at Concordia University, St. Paul.
That was when she discovered the Family Readiness Group.
“Having that support system made all the difference in the world,” Amy said.
Family Readiness Group, or FRG, is a network to help families of soldiers live fulfilling, happy and informed lives during service. Those involved can share resources, information and help with each other while their loved ones are serving.
“I became more passionate about it and wanted to stay involved. I found such great friends. You can build some lifelong friendships with these people,” Amy said.
During Doug’s deployment, Amy led the 34th Infantry Division FRG and has been a volunteer with them for over 10 years.
She helped communicate ongoings to families, led a Facebook group and hosted monthly digital meetings for members. Why was she so involved?
“Families need battle buddies as much as soldiers need battle buddies,” Amy said.
She recounted stories of friends whose partners left on short notice to serve, a timeline that is often extended. It’s why the group was so vital to both Amy and Doug’s mental health.
“Leaving the family back home — it’s difficult because you can’t help,” Doug said. You’re powerless to do anything about it. It’s a feeling that’s — I don’t know. It’s hard to describe.”
“That’s really where the FRG really steps in and helps out, helps in a situation you can’t,” he added.
Add kids to that equation, and the FRG becomes even more important to families like theirs. Around 10 families like Amy and Doug’s were in the Carver/Chanhassen area at the time. It’s those people she formed ties with during Doug’s deployment.
“You have someone who can be in your corner to say, ‘You got this,’” Amy said.
While Doug was serving, the couple needed to figure out how he could continue communicating with their children. Three times a week, Doug would video chat with his children for about five minutes each.
“And that would be it,” Amy said. “If he couldn’t video chat, we would just resort to a phone call instead.”
Tuesdays and Thursdays were the couple’s time to chat. Amy would put the kids to bed and they’d try to talk for a half hour or so. Sometimes, though, they only got a few minutes or no time at all. It depended on what Doug’s schedule looked like.
"There's a lot of stress about that, and now you have to find a new normal with your spouse that's not there anymore," Amy said.
THROUGH THE YEARS
Amy’s life looked a lot different while Doug was serving versus when he was home.
“You’re usually stressed and things have gotten tough, and you just want to lay in a corner and cry,” Amy said. “You’re trying to fill an entire person’s shoes for an extended period of time.”
Her 7-year-old son struggled with behavioral issues at school and she stopped working at an insurance agency to be with her kids more. She said she had to completely uproot her family’s dynamic when Doug wasn't home.
But she became much more self-reliant, despite difficulty adjusting each time.
She learned to fix things around the house, even teaching friends going through similar struggles how to fix an oven over the phone.
“I took my washing machine apart by myself with the help of you two,” Amy said to her kids. “You don’t know what you’re feasible of or can accomplish.”
HOME SWEET HOME
When Doug returns from deployment each time, he’s greeted differently. Sometimes there’s a welcome-home ceremony, other times he shows up at the front door. Once, Amy picked him up from the airport and surprised their children at home. His return home from Kuwait in 2019 was simple.
“I showed up and rang the front doorbell and they came to answer the door and I was there,” Doug said.
It took some time before things went back to normal, the couple said, adding such a big change is hard on the kids.
“The first two to three weeks are kind of the honeymoon period,” Amy said. “He would just follow me around for a week or two and kind of see what the new schedule was or the new normal, so he could see how I put the kids to bed.”
Though everyone was happy to have Doug home, he agreed it took some adjusting.
“It’s always a hard transition period getting back,” Doug said. “You don’t want to change everything back to how you want it, but you want to slowly modify it so it works for both.”
The family doesn't know when Doug will return to service. He expects to have anywhere from a month to six months notice before he leaves.
For now, the family is focusing on enjoying the holidays together. In December they returned from their warm-weather vacation, a trip they planned before Doug deployed to Kuwait.
“It’s great,” Doug said.