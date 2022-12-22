The Chaska Human Rights Commission will honor a individual or organization at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Human Rights Celebration on Jan. 16 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
The free event held at the Chaska Event Center will also feature performances from local musicians and readings of MLK speeches by the Chaska High School Speech Team. Guest speaker information will be announced at a later date.
For those that cannot attend in person, the event will be broadcast on Comcast channel 15 or the Chaska Community Television channel on YouTube.