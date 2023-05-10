The morning routines of many Chaska residents will look different from now after Chaska Dunn Brothers, a downtown caffeine hotspot owned by Mike Webb, closed its doors for good on May 5 after 15 years.
Hundreds of customers showed up on the final day of business to say their goodbyes and get their regular order one last time.
A large iced mocha and an apple fritter was the go-to for daily regular of 11 years Dawn Koloc, who settled for a white mocha and a lemon Danish on the last day due to inventory shortages.
“Mike has been awesome, makes me smile every day,” Koloc said.
Koloc is affectionately called “NAPA” by the Dunn Brothers staff based on her job at NAPA Auto Parts.
It’s this personalized service at Chaska Dunn Brothers that also kept longtime customer Jay Jacobsen, an Integrated Arts Academy student, coming back to use the shop as a place to get schoolwork done.
“They know my order, so I just come in, set my bag down, pay and they’re already making what I want, which is kind of cool,” Jacobsen said. “That was always my dream, you know, to go in a coffee shop so often that they know my order.”
The closure comes after the building, located on East 2nd Street, was sold to a new owner.
“The new owner of the building made it clear that they had no intention of renewing my lease so, when that was evident, we did what we had to do… there’s nothing I can do,” Webb said.
After a final day of business on May 5, Webb will be officially moved out of the building on June 1.
Sami Knox, who was a barista there for seven years, described the closing as “very bittersweet, very sudden, just the way that it kind of all went down was a little upsetting.”
“It’s a really heavy feeling. I love the job but I’m not too upset about losing it. I’m more upset or sad about not seeing my favorite people every day and the community — I’m in here even when I’m not working just because I love seeing the people,” she said.
While the final day was somber in many ways, Webb managed to bring smiles to customers’ faces by offering them a free shot of tequila. Many took him up on the offer and knocked it back out of a disposable Dunn Brothers coffee cup.
“We saw people we haven’t seen in a long time, we saw people we saw yesterday. It’s been awesome,” Webb said of the “unexpected” turnout.
He noted that the shop was busy from 6:30 a.m., with a line out the door, right up until 3:59 p.m. Much of the remaining inventory was used up quickly throughout the day, with the whipped cream notably running out by 10 a.m.
“We’ve never been that busy, we took our best day and doubled it today,” Webb said.
Throughout the last three days of business, many former employees made a point to stop by and show their gratitude to Webb, the community and the shop.
He attributes the success of his business and the loving community built around it to “allowing people to be who they are.”
“We didn’t allow bullies here, we didn’t allow bullies to work here, we didn’t allow bullies in here. We all stood up for each other,” Webb said.
DUNN BROTHERS IMPACT
Chaska residents and Dunn Brothers regulars Greg Gowan and Jill Bobrowsky visited the shop on its last day to say goodbye to the establishment and to support daughter Sophie Bobrowsky on her last day of work there as a barista.
“She came and got a job here, worked for Mike for several years and really came out of her shell,” Gowan said. “Not only has this been a wonderful coffee spot for me — I’ve been here hundreds of times, literally, I’m friends with Mike — but they helped expand my daughter’s capabilities that made her into the delightful young lady she is today. That was all thanks to Mike, Amy and the rest of the crew here.”
Knox noted that she really learned how to “be a kind person, no matter what type of day you’re having” from the job.
“I’ve seen people come in here, just not seeming very happy or in the best mood, and then you give them one little compliment or tell them to have an amazing day, or give them extra whipped cream on their drink, and they leave with a smile on their face,” Knox said.
Ian Young, another barista who was actually trained in by Knox, has a connection to the coffee shop beyond working there; it’s also where he spent time writing his debut novel “The Automaton” and showcased it there once it was finished.
“It’s not like my dream job is making coffee, but it’s the people that I’ve met,” Young said.
The community focused environment is also what kept close friends Terry Rank and Gail Lipe coming back every month for their coffee catch-ups.
“It’s a great place to meet, it really is. Sometimes we’ve gotten here at 11 a.m. and stayed here until 4 p.m.,” Rank said.
Webb’s goal was to “create a safe spot to talk politics, religion, current events, city stuff,” and that’s what Lipe appreciated about the space.
“You can talk about anything and everything and you don’t have to worry about anything that you say… they treat everyone with dignity without being judged,” Lipe said.
Lipe and Rank are two of many who are now left wondering where to go for a good cup of coffee and community.
“I guess I can go to Caribou, but it feels like I’m doing something wrong by Mike, which I know is not the case, but it feels like I’ve betrayed him,” Jacobsen said.
While it’s unclear what will fill the corner spot on 2nd Street, Chaska Dunn Brothers’ 15-year legacy will not soon be forgotten.
“I knew it would become this,” Webb said through tears on the final day.