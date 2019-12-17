1 injured in truck, car crash in Jackson Township

One driver has non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a truck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 41 in Jackson Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Kathleen Kroeten, a 54-year-old from Prior Lake, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center after her car hit a 2018 Freightliner truck around 1 p.m. She was driving a 2015 Lincoln MKC which appears to have significant front-end damage.
The patrol said the truck driver, 30-year-old Jacob Weikert of Stillwater, was not injured in the crash.
No further details are available and the crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.