I met Jay Rohe playing pickleball where I noticed he had a natural ability to create a sense of community. Always introducing and building relationships and bringing us together.
I was intrigued with his passion for politics and his ability to communicate those passions. Jay has a lot of leadership experience in Chaska, previously serving as a member of City Council. He knows how local government works. He knows the players and most of all he knows the people.
Please join me in getting Jay elected as mayor of Chaska.
David Lura
Chaska