The organization Know the Truth is coming to Chaska Middle School West on Friday, Dec. 9, to address the dangers of substance use.
The substance abuse prevention group believes that early education is critical. According to a press release from the group, 90% of adults who struggle with substance use started drinking, smoking and using other substances before age 18.
The program uses a peer-to-peer format in which presenters, who are just a bit older than the students, highlight their personal struggles with substance use. The program has been focusing this year on the danger of fentanyl and vaping.