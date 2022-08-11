At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, teachers at La Academia stood outside the school together every day at 4:10 p.m. to stand in solidarity against what they considered to be poor leadership at the school.
With a new school year about a month away, teachers and staff of the Spanish immersion school now anxiously await a plan of action from the district regarding their concerns.
“After working with teachers at La Academia and Kinder Academy for the last few months I have found a climate where leadership’s words and actions don’t match which has created a climate of mistrust,” said Dwayne Johnson, a union representative and the Instructional Technology Coordinator at Eastern Carver County Schools. “An example would be that (Principal Gretchen Kleinsasser) was caught eavesdropping on a union meeting on April 29th this year, for which she was suspended without pay for two days. She has lost the trust of the staff and I don’t know with all the history of mistrust and this last egregious act how that trust could ever be won back.”
A letter the district provided to the Herald, from former Director of Human Resources Jim O’Connell — who retired at the end of the school year after 28 years— confirms that Kleinsasser was listening in to a Chaska Education Association meeting and was seen by another staff member doing so. Kleinsasser, according to the letter, confirmed that she told the anonymous staff member, “I am just going to stand here (by the classroom door) if that’s OK. I just want to hear if Dwayne (Johnson) is sharing with them the same things he is sharing with me.”
Per the letter, she then asked the teacher, “Can I trust you to not share with anyone?”
Video footage shows Kleinsasser attempting to listen to the CEA meeting for 2 minutes and 8 seconds before leaving the area. The letter goes on to say, “Simply stated, your conduct breached the trust between you and the teachers you supervise, the trust between the administration and CEA, and created an intimidating employment environment for the employee.”
Kleinsasser was suspended without pay Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10. In the letter, O’Connell said that it would “be important” for Kleinsasser to participate in “restorative conversations and other activities as determined by the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent.”
Kleinsasser did not respond to requests for comment. Instead, the school district spoke on behalf of the situation.
“The district is aware of certain staff concerns, and are engaged in listening and identifying solutions,” said Celi Haga, Eastern Carver County School District’s director of communications and community relations, said in an email.
La Academia has seen more turnover in recent years compared with other schools in the district. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of documentation of alleged misconduct makes it hard to determine what reasons teachers left the school (see the chart with numbers accompanying this report).
“I have received letters from teachers that used to work here that have confirmed that the culture wasn’t friendly or trustworthy and that they needed to find a different place for their own mental health,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the goal of the protests last spring and continuing conversations as the new school year rolls around is for “better conditions and a more trusting, kind working environment.”
“We don’t want someone to be terminated for, you know, one event, and that’s what the district is working with, is one event,” Johnson said. “I think part of this is that there’s a history and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to rebuild the trust.”