Over the last eight weeks, the pace of the legislative session has been like a tornado. The bills introduced show the real transformation the majority party wishes to bring to the state of Minnesota. Remember when we were told the surplus of nearly $18 billion would be returned to taxpayers and there would be an end to the Social Security tax? Instead, there have been bills that don’t support life, will steal our freedom, create new agencies, increase spending by nearly 25%, and lead to the destruction of small businesses.
There is a bill (HF2), known as Paid Family and Medical Leave, moving rapidly through various committees. While it sounds like a good idea to give employees paid leave for medical issues or to care for a loved one, this bill is not well designed and will be a significant hardship for cities, counties, school districts, and small businesses. This legislation is a one-size fits all mandate. Some of the requirements of the bill include:
-ALL Minnesota employers will be required to provide employees with up to 12 weeks of paid leave for personal medical reasons and up to 12 more weeks for family care every year.
-ALL employees are eligible, including part-time or seasonal/temporary employees, after 90 days of employment.
-Creates penalties of up to $10,000 per incident per employee if a business makes an error.
-Expands government by creating a new insurance division under the Department of Employment and Economic Development. It is estimated this new agency will need to hire 350 to 400 new bureaucrats to implement the program.
There hasn’t even been a fiscal note to determine what the cost could be for this new mandate. Here is an example of how the PFML bill potentially impacts taxpayers of our district at the county level, assuming the mandate and the unintended consequences increases the local levy by 1%. Residents of Sibley County will see the county budget increase by $160,000, Carver County by $656,000, and McLeod County by $273,343. That’s a big hit to the counties’ finances.
There are also serious impacts to businesses. If too many employees are on leave, a business may need to hire additional employees. Minnesota is struggling with an employee shortage, and this will create more stress on a business. Perhaps there will be changes to this bill however, but the reality is that when the state of Minnesota creates these heavy-handed mandates, everyone pays the consequences.
State Rep. Bobbie Harder
Henderson
[Editor's note: Harder, a Republican, represents House District 17B, which includes the city of Carver]