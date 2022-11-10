The members of American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 would like to remember and express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.
We invite everyone to pause on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and every day, to remember those who have fought for our freedoms and so bravely protect us. Thank you for serving our community, state and nation, either in country or overseas. We know you and your families have sacrificed so much for our country and freedom.
Though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know in our hearts that you are always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America. Thank you for your support within the community when the call is received for assistance. Thank you for your support to our youth when in need.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. We are a proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation and National Poppy Day and advocate for veterans on Capitol Hill. We volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military and their families.
To learn more about our organization, volunteer, join, or donate, contact ALAChaskaUnit57@gmail.com.
Susan Wherley
Chair, Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation/Service to Veterans
American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57