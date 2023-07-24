Despite River City Days being moved to Lion’s Park, the Friends of the Chaska Library book sale will remain on City Square Plaza on July 27-30. We believe that parking will be more accessible than usual, and we will reserve a few parking spaces near the Plaza for customers who make large purchases.
Hours for the sale are Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday’s sale will be a bag sale at which time a customer may purchases a bag for $5 and then fill the bag as full as possible. Those customers requiring subsequent bags will be charged $2 after making the initial $5 payment. We ask that Sunday’s sales be cash only.
We have partnered with the Downtown Business Alliance and will be giving our customers a chance to participate in a drawing for gift cards or certificates for the local downtown businesses. Please make an effort to visit the downtown businesses during the weekend event.
We are in need of volunteers for the sale; feel free to show up and we will find a job for you to do. We do look forward to seeing all of you!
Libby Fairchild
Chaska
Friends of the Chaska Library