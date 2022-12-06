Dec. 7, 1941—the attack on Pearl Harbor—was a day that has remained in infamy. Very few servicemembers who personally remember that day are still among us. The American Legion Auxiliary encourages everyone to do what they can to keep Pearl Harbor a part of our national consciousness.
Many brave servicemembers were asleep or going about their morning routines when the Japanese bombers delivered a blow that would seal America’s involvement in World War II. More than 2,400 servicemembers died during the attack.
I invite you, along with the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57, to take a moment and remember the men and women who lost their lives that fateful day.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, active military members and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States. To learn more and to volunteer or join our organization, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/alachaskaunit57chaskamn or email us at ALAChaskaUnit57@gmail.com.
Jennifer Stolz
First Vice President
American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57