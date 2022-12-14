Science fiction stories involving robots or any sort of artificial intelligence (AI) usually follow tropes such as the destruction of an unworthy human race, robots and AI being evil, a robot disguised as a human and so on.
Local author and Shakopee resident Ian Young decided to break from those storylines in his new self-published sci-fi novel, “The Automaton” — which he calls a “love letter to humanity.”
“What if it’s just much more benevolent?” Young said. “There’s a lot of sci-fi that shows humans as being bad. While we’re not perfect, there’s still a lot of good things in humanity that we can be proud of, so I tried to highlight that.”
Young describes the book as a collection of short stories that are all plugged in “together to tell an overarching story,” a format he says is influenced by the short stories of the “sci-fi greats.”
“There’s been a lot of mourning for the human race,” Young said. “There are people who don’t care, there are people that really care and there are people that are swept up in the middle and don’t know what to think. When you consider climate change, when you consider social media, viruses and all that’s going on, I think it’s really easy to look at us as humans and think we’re screwing up — but don’t count us out.”
While Young describes his book as sci-fi with “real life emotion and humanity,” he assures that it still has “lasers and stuff.”
Young pulled inspiration for “The Automaton” from a few sources — one of them being an illustration a friend made of a robot that inspired the cover of the book.
“He draws characters and I’ll come up with stories from them,” Young said.
While typically a writer of short stories, Young took the inspiration from the illustration and attempted National Novel Writing Month a few years ago. The challenge encourages authors to pen a 50,000 word story within the month of November.
While Young only wrote 38,000 words that November, he thought what he had written was good and sent it to an editor.
“[An automaton] wakes up in a facility deep in the jungles of Africa and learns that humanity has not been on Earth for 5,000 years,” Young said. “There’s a concept in science fiction and in science that, at some point, humans are going to basically rise above our biological weaknesses and upload ourselves into computers, a post-biological civilization.”
Over the next few years, Young continued to work with editors and polish up his story. Once he had a finished manuscript in hand, Young took on the strenuous task of finding an agent, which was even harder than anticipated. This prompted the author to form his own publishing company, Funky Fresh Publishing, LLC.
“You get full control over everything, which I love, but you’ve got to foot the bill,” Young said. “But I was in the position where I was able to and I’m really proud of what I created.”
When the pandemic washed away all sense of normalcy, Young reevaluated and decided to quit “the corporate life” in his laboratory sciences job and made the switch to the slower paced barista life at the Downtown Chaska Dunn Brothers.
“They took a chance on me and it’s been over a year now that I’ve been barista-ing and it’s brought a lot of joy to my life,” Young said.
Dunn Brothers Owner Mike Webb allows Young to keep books at the coffee shop to sell at the request of customers.
Young says that his coworkers and customers have been great supporters of him as he goes through the process of publishing his first book.
“There’s no better motivation to write than people asking you about it and encouraging you,” Young said.
While indie authors like Young do most everything by themselves, two customers at Dunn Brothers, Casey Radmann and Bob Lincoln, stepped up and planned a proper book signing at the coffee shop on Dec. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Young also gets support from his wife, who he says has been his “biggest supporter since day one,” and two children.