Local author Ian Young is hosting a book signing for his new novel “The Automaton” at the Dunn Brothers in Downtown Chaska at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Attendees will have the chance to meet the author, hear him read excerpts from his sci-fi book and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Paperback and Kindle versions are also available for purchase on Amazon.
Young has lived in the Twin Cities for most of his life. When he’s not writing, he’s serving drinks at Dunn Brothers, playing board games with his kids or working in his woodshop.
He can be found on Instagram at @ianyoungwrites and ianyoungwrites.com.