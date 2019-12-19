Whether it’s a beard trim or a completely new ‘do, Glenn Goehring said over a thousand customers have trusted him with their hair for 46 years. The “Chaska Barber,” as he’s known, runs a one-man shop at 415 North Chestnut Street.
Soon, the clippers and razors at Chaska Barber Styling will complete their final acts of service.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Goehring will retire from the career that’s kept him busy with 54-hour weeks for over four decades.
“I’ll be 66. I have my next birthday in June,” Goehring said. “And that’s enough. It’s time to go home and spend time with my wife and kids.”
Goehring grew up in Shakopee and entered the barber business as a young man. To him, the decision was simple. He said he wasn’t “college material,” didn’t care to work outside, and he liked people. Barbering seemed like a good fit.
After attending barber school in St. Paul for a year, he worked in Edina as an apprentice before opening his own shop in Chaska, where it remains today. He tore down the old barber shop and built his own, in compliance with the city — keeping City Hall visible from the street.
He strategically drew up the plans, took them to an architect, and his shop was born.
“The guy that sits in the chair can see the parking lot, but, you know what, you can carry conversations over here and over there,” Goehring said, pointing to chairs around the room.
THROUGH THE YEARS
Many of Goehring’s customers have been with him the whole way — either from his own barber beginnings or their hair journeys. He cuts the hair of over 100 people a week, he said. Sometimes he gets fun requests like “soccer ball hair,” or cutting long ponytails, but it’s all part of the change he’s come to expect.
Practically from the time Kristian Potter started growing hair, he got it cut at Chaska Barber Styling.
“I think he probably gave me my first haircut,” said Potter, who is now in his late 20s.
As a child, Potter remembers walking into the barber with his father. During those first few years, he’d let his dad chat it up with Goehring — something the barber is known for. But it wasn’t long before the two had things to talk about on their own, whether it was Gopher football or basketball.
When Potter went in for a haircut a few weeks ago, he didn’t know it’d be his last sports-talking quarterly haircut with Goehring.
“It’s going to be trial-and-error,” Potter said of searching for the right new barber or hairstylist.
He added he probably won’t be able to find the perfect replacement for his tried-and-true barber, especially in downtown Minneapolis where he lives. Still, he’s thankful for the years he enjoyed Goehring’s steadfast simplicity.
“It’s literally just him and a room and a chair,” Potter said.
Others share the appreciation.
The Rev. Mike Sindelar, pastor at Valley Evangelical Free Church in Chaska, goes way back with Goehring.
“He was my babysitter when I was a kid,” Sindelar said.
He said Goehring cut his hair for so long he can’t even remember when he began, but thinks it was sometime in the 1980s. For a decade, Sindelar left the country as a missionary. He brings it up because those 10 years meant a decade without cuts from his favorite barber.
“He kind of left me in the wilderness, because I didn’t know where to get my hair cut in Romania,” Sindelar said with a laugh.
But he’s since learned how to deal with the distance. Now that Goehring’s retiring, Sindelar is prepared.
“I had him cut it really short yesterday, because I didn’t want to get it cut for another two years,” Sindelar laughed.
DAY IN THE LIFE
These customers aren’t dedicated because of convenience or lack of choice. Though Goehring is the only barber in town, his clients say he was incredibly unfaltering and did everything he could to keep the shop open. Goehring can’t disagree, but remained humble.
Up until a few years ago, he worked Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. He said he can count on one hand the number of days he didn’t want to work in his long career. He only took three week-long vacations during his career and when he did, they were cut short. He had business to get back to.
Only twice did he ever hire employees, and he preferred to remain a one-man barber shop.
“It’s real rare. I think I was told in 1980 that a one-chair barber shop is a dinosaur. Well, I made it 46 years,” he laughed.
He said as long as he’s there all the time, he might as well be there by himself and the customer for convenience. But he says his time commitment is “just what people do” when they’ve got a family to support — a family Goehring thanks immensely for their loving help through the years.
“I need to thank my wife,” he said tearfully. “She did so much at home because I work long hours. She’s always been behind me. She’s always been there for me, so have my two kids. No way without them could I have done it.”
Goehring said his wife attended funerals, weddings and parties alone so he could work.
However, Goehring coached his childrens’ sports.
“I never missed any of their stuff. I never missed ball games,” he said.
Still, Goehring is modest.
“Anybody can cut hair,” he said. “Maybe some are better than others, but the bottomline is that I was in the people business.”
People. It’s a word that came up a lot in conversations with Goehring’s clients. When asked what his barber shop meant to them, the answer was easy.
“Community. Everybody’s sat in his chair over the years. He knows about issues in town. It’s just a hometown feel when you go in there,” Sindelar said.
Goehring said it’s the people that kept him coming back day after day. Whether he saw a customer every week or every year, he had a special connection with each of them.
He said he’ll especially miss his customers with disabilities.
“(I’m) pretty grateful,” he said, in tears. “I’m really going to miss some of my handicapped customers. I like taking care of them. They’re so nice. They’re special. I’ve got some special ones.”
He knows his shop is traditional and he liked to keep it that way. He said in the business world, you have to either continually change or remain the same.
“But you better make sure you know which it is. It’s kind of like McDonald’s. Don’t change that hamburger. You can add something, but don’t change it,” he said with a laugh, making a metaphor for his haircuts.
WHERE IS
BARBERING GOING?
The building’s barbering days will end with the exit of Goehring. The new tenants plan to use the space for other purposes.
He said it’s part of a trend in barbering, but it doesn’t make him terribly sad.
“Life changes. There used to be red covered-wagon builders. There used to be horse-and-buggy guys and that changed, and that’s just the way it is,” he said.
According to the Minnesota Board of Barber Examiners, the number of registered shops, student barbers and apprentices have steadily gone down most years since 1970.
Almost 50 years ago, the state boasted over 6,000 registered shops and learners. In 2000, there were 3,900. Today, that number hovers around 2,900, according to the board.
In 2017, the state stopped apprenticeship barber programs in lieu of requiring a certain number of hours to become a registered barber. Some states offer apprenticeships as alternatives to barber school, but Minnesota isn’t one of them, according to the board.
Data shows there are just over 1,000 registered barber shops in the state, and in 2020 that number will be zero in Chaska.
Archives at the Chaska Historical Society suggest the city’s first barber was Nick Schoenborn in 1867. By 1910, Chaska had three barber shops. Back then, the population was about 2,400.
Shops that cropped up between then and now include Frank Schoenborn’s “tonsorial parlor,” where clients could get a cut for 25 cents, and Gib Gutzman’s barber shop in the mid-1930s.
MOVING ON
Goehring said he’s been pondering retirement for about a year. When he got an offer on the building late this year, things fell into place quickly.
“Things have changed fast,” he said. “I’m just going to finish out the (appointments) I have already because I have enough. I don’t want to go out working 150 mph.”
As for retirement, he said he’ll finally catch up on those vacations and work on his favorite hobby, which is “just life,” he said.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Do (you) have any hobbies when I retire?’ I said, ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘Life.’ Hobbies to me are things you do. Life is what happens when you just roll with it,” he said.
The golf game on the barber shop TV turns off this week, along with the always-playing sports radio. Goehring’s photos of his grandchildren on the wall next to the large mirror will come down, and bits of hair will be swept up for the last time.
With a final lock of the door, the last thing remaining of Goehring’s shop will be the impact it’s had on Chaskans — and the laughs brought up by memories there.
“When they walk out laughing, even if they were laughing at me, it’s OK,” he said. “They were laughing. They were happier than when they came in.”
And Goehring’s customers say that’s what Chaska Barber Styling was all about.