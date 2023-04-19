The Jonathan Association, the organization behind the neighborhood that was built as a part of the New Town movement of the 1960s, is a community of more than 4,000 residents that knows how to throw an event.
Its 36th Annual Festival of Garage Sales is coming up on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Normally “over 100 people register” from Jonathan to take part in the community-wide event, said Kathy Hamilton, operations coordinator for the association.
“We prepare a map that includes all of those garage sales and the back of that map will have highlighted items that they’ll be selling at their specific garage sale,” Hamilton said.
Maps and information can be picked up at the Karen House, at 111000 Bavaria Road, the Jonathan Association’s offices.
Attendees can anticipate everything from baby clothes to electronics.
“Everybody gets excited about it every year,” Hamilton said. “People that are really into garage sale-ing know that they can come into the Jonathan Association neighborhood and hit a lot of garage sales within a certain mile radius… It’s kind of like a big party.”
In past years there have been concessions available within Jonathan.
“We definitely get a lot of traffic through these neighborhoods, especially the ones that are listed on the map,” Hamilton said. This event also instigates other residences in the surrounding area to host their own garage sales.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
The Jonathan Association’s other hit event of the summer is the annual Fourth of July celebration, which is free for residents.
“They have a fun run, a parade — I would say they probably get over 1,000 people that come to it,” Hamilton said.
Previous celebrations have included a bouncy house and slide, petting zoo, face paint, watermelon eating contest, a magic show and a variety of concessions, according to the Jonathan Association website.