Carver County has received $3 million in Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) funds to improve the Highway 41 and County Road 10 intersection.
It is part of $18 million in MnDOT award for transportation projects that will improve economic development across the state.
The project is set to make it easier and safer to get around the area while making road improvements that would support local and regional economic development. According to the department, 130 jobs are expected to be created within the next five years thanks to the $19 million project.