Twenty-one neighborhoods across Chaska donated 2,702 pounds of food and $672 to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf during the Nite to Unite neighborhood parties on Aug. 1.
The neighborhood that brought in the most food donations was Adelwood by Del Webb with 942 pounds of food and $50 in donations, according to a Bountiful Basket Facebook post.
The neighbors of Adelwood by Del Webb will receive a pizza party from Red’s Savoy Pizza in honor of their contribution.
Second place went to the Timber Creek neighborhood with 160 pounds of food and $400 in donations, with East Creek Canyon right behind in third place with 286 pounds in food.
“Thank you to the Chaska Police Department for your support on this day and always,” reads the Facebook post. “We hope you all had fun! We are INCREDIBLY grateful. Our shelves looks amazing today!”