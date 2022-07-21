The Chaska Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and 52-year-old motorcyclist Mark R. Hagen on Engler Boulevard at the Clover Ridge Drive intersection at approximately 8:54 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.
Emergency responders attempted to provide life-saving care at the scene. Hagen was then transported to a hospital in the area with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.
The accident is under investigation with the Minnesota State Patrol conducting an accident reconstruction and commercial vehicle inspection.
Additional information will be available upon completion of the investigation.