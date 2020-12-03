MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he donated thousands of dollars to #FightBack Foundation, Inc., a Texas conservative free-speech organization that’s helped raise money for the bail of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Illinois, was charged in the fatal shooting of two Wisconsin protesters this summer. On Nov. 20, attorney Lin Wood, who also serves as chair and CEO of #FightBack, thanked actor Ricky Schroder and Lindell, of Chaska, in a tweet “for putting us over the top” in the $2 million bail.
“I was hunting this weekend and came back to headlines about a recent donation. I want to clarify. I made a $50,000 donation to the general fund of The Fight Back Foundation Inc. that helps fund election fraud litigation, amongst other things,” said Lindell in a statement, emailed to the newspaper by Kevin Hurd with Media Minefield.
When asked for further clarification, Hurd replied, “The statement is all the information we have and Mike is not available for further comment.”
#FightBack offers an online portal for people to donate to Rittenhouse’s defense fund or to its general fund.